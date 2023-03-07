Deals: Arc Lighter Camouflage Electric Survival Lighter, Save 13%

We have a great deal for our readers on the Arc Lighter Camouflage Electric Survival Lighter in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week.

The Arc Lighter Camouflage Electric Survival Lighter is available in our deals store for just $25.99, which is a saving of 13% off the normal price.

Normal lighters are disposable items or require inconvenient and messy gas refills. What if you could buy a lighter that would last for years, and required no refills? Arc Lighter™ can do that and much more. The Arc Lighter™ is a double arc plasma lighter that can be used when out camping, working in the yard or even enjoying a night at home. The arc lighter delivers the perfect flame and it also has a flashlight so you can see in the dark. It has a long battery life, a waterproof design, and a locking clasp for securing the lighter at night or inclement weather. Double arc plasma ignitor. No need for messy refills

No need for messy refills Lock clasp. More convenient, safer & faster ignite candles, stoves, fireworks, etc.

More convenient, safer & faster ignite candles, stoves, fireworks, etc. Multipurpose. A perfect campfire starter tool, emergency kit, camping survival gear, & more

A perfect campfire starter tool, emergency kit, camping survival gear, & more Integrated tactical flashlight. Always have light on hand during emergencies

Always have light on hand during emergencies Long battery life. Up to 500 uses per charge

Up to 500 uses per charge Fully rechargeable. Can be charged by computer, mobile power, etc.

Can be charged by computer, mobile power, etc. Windproof. Can be used in strong wind or humid environments & suitable for outdoor activities

Can be used in strong wind or humid environments & suitable for outdoor activities Waterproof design. Cover with metal ring & lock clasp so water does not seep inside

You can find out more information about this great deal on the Arc Lighter Camouflage Electric Survival Lighter over at our deals store at the link below.

Get this deal>





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals