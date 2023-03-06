Deals: Mobile Pixels AI Smart Camera, Save 8%

We have an amazing deal on the Mobile Pixels AI Smart Camera in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store and it comes with some awesome features.

The Mobile Pixels AI Smart Camera is available in our deals store for $54.99, which is a saving of 8% off the regular price.

The Mobile Pixels Smart Camera is one of the first cameras with a built-in noise-reduction mic. Its full HD 1080p resolution gives crystal clear pictures, even in low light conditions. The built-in noise reduction mic reduces wind and low frequencies that can cause unwanted image vibration. And the AI focus technology gives you focus results that are consistent and reliable every time, even when you’re moving at high speeds or taking nighttime photos. Full HD 1080p resolution. Allows you to have a superb video effect & picture quality experience

Built-in noise reduction mic. Start your video call louder, clearer & close to zero background noises

AI focus technology. Supports auto focus & screen size adjustment according to your position in dynamic situations

Plug & play. No additional drivers or software are needed

High compatibility. Compatible with many popular video/conferencing software & devices

Universal tripod-ready clip. Fits laptops & LCD monitors; makes it easy to build video conferencing equipment at any time

Space-saving. Takes up very little space; removes clutter on your desk

You can find out more details about this awesome deal on the Mobile Pixels AI Smart Camera over at our deals store at the link below.

Get this deal>





