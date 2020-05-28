Last Minute Deal: FitMind Neuroscience-Based Meditation App, Save 75%

We have an amazing deal on the FitMind Neuroscience-Based Meditation App in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store today, you can save 75% off the normal price.

The FitMind Neuroscience-Based Meditation App is available in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store for just $49.

The problem with meditation is that there are so many different methods; it’s hard to know what to practice. Meditation can seem complex and difficult to master, or otherwise over-simplified. FitMind combines ancient techniques with western science to create an effective mental fitness program. The FitMind approach is taught at Fortune 500 companies, addiction centers, schools, and government organizations. You’ll learn to master meditation in 30 days by progressing through a series of guided trainings. The FitMind app will also explain the science and psychology behind the practice and provide daily challenges for integrating it into your everyday life.

30-day advanced meditation training program that systematically trains your mind

Mental Fitness scoring & charts so you can track your progress as your mind becomes increasingly fit

Ability to ask questions about your practice in the app

Scientific explanations of the techniques & how to apply them throughout the day

“Daily Challenges” that make meditation a lifestyle, rather than just a habit

New meditations & lessons added regularly

Access to a meditation community, science research, recommended books, retreats & more

You can find out more information on this great deal on the FitMind Neuroscience-Based Meditation App over at our deals store at the link below.

