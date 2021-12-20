Geeky Gadgets

Last minute deal: Alpha Bravo GX-1 Gaming Headset

Alpha Bravo GX-1

We have a great last-minute deal on the Alpha Bravo GX-1 Gaming Headset in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week, it is available for just $119.99.

The Alpha Bravo GX-1 is a professional gaming headset compatible with multi-platform devices, including PlayStation, Xbox, PC/Notebooks, and Nintendo Switch. Powered by Veho, the GX-1 headset has a built-in noise-canceling microphone for precision sound, which makes them a great start for any semi-professional gamer.

  • Multi-platform. Compatible with PlayStation, Xbox, PC/Notebooks/MAC, Nintendo, & more
  • Volume control. Fingertip volume control (on cord) & blue LED lights
  • Microphone. Professional microphone with built-in noise-cancelling
  • 3.5 AUX jack & USB. Multi-platform professional gaming headset with 4 band 3.5mm cord/jack and USB connection

Specs

  • Color: black
  • Dimensions: 7.7″H x 8.9″L x 3.5″W
  • Speaker size: 50mm
  • Impedance: 16Ω ±15%
  • Sensitivity: 116 ±3dB
  • Frequency range: 20-20KHz
  • Microphone: 6.0mm x 2.7mm
  • Mic sensitivity: -36dB ±3dB
  • Mic impedance: 2.2KΩ
  • Directionality: Omnidirectional
  • LED working voltage: DC5V ±5%
  • Working curren: t≤ 100mA
  • Headset jack: USB + 3.5mm
  • Manufacturer’s 1-year warranty

Includes

  • Alpha Bravo GX-1 Gaming Headset
  • 3.5mm Adapter
  • Quick Start Guide

You can find out more details about this awesome deal on the Alpha Bravo GX-1 Gaming Headset over at our deals store at the link below.

