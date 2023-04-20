Last Minute Deal: 2023 Complete Blockchain & FinTech Developer Bundle

Don’t forget to check out our fantastic deal on the 2023 Complete Blockchain & FinTech Developer Bundle in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week.
The 2023 Complete Blockchain & FinTech Developer Bundle is available in our deals store for $49, a saving of 99% off the normal price.
Blockchain creates a shared system of record among business network members, eliminating the need to reconcile disparate ledgers. Blockchain is a disruptive technology and if you are in a business such as finance, insurance, logistics, and IT, you need to learn blockchain.
This course was designed to help give a broad overview for aspiring blockchain professionals before they move on to move complex blockchain subjects such as implementations, Proof of concepts, Ethereum programming, etc.
- Access 28 lectures & 3.5 hours of content 24/7
- Know the importance of blockchain technology
- Understand proof of work (PoW) & proof of stake (PoS)
- Discover the theory behind Cryptocurrency Transactions
- Learn how the BSA & SEC regulate Crypto and Digital Assets
- Define Cryptocurrency & blockchain technology
Important Details
- Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
- Access options: desktop & mobile
- Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
- Experience level required: beginner
- Have questions on how digital purchases work? Learn more here
Requirements
- Any device with basic specifications
You can find out more details about this great deal on the 2023 Complete Blockchain & FinTech Developer Bundle over at our deals store at the link below.
Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals
Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.