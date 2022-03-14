Last Days of Ptolemy Grey mystery starring Samuel L. Jackson now streaming on Apple TV+

If you have been patiently waiting for the arrival of the new miniseries Last Days of Ptolemy Grey starring Samuel L. Jackson you will be pleased to know that it is now streaming on the Apple+ service and premiered on March 11, 2022. Jackson plays a lonely 93-year-old man suffering from dementia who is temporarily able to remember his past and uses the time to investigate the death of his nephew.

As well as Jackson the miniseries stars Dominique Fishback, Walton Goggins, Marsha Stephanie Blake, Damon Gupton, Cynthia Kaye McWilliams and Omar Benson Miller. The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey consists of three episodes of which the first two are now available to watch with the third and final premiering on Apple TV+ on March 18 2022.

“Ptolemy Grey, an ailing man is forgotten by his family, by his friends, and by even himself. Suddenly left without his trusted caretaker and on the brink of sinking even deeper into a lonely dementia, Ptolemy is assigned to the care of orphaned teenager Robyn, played by Dominique Fishback. When they learn about a treatment that can restore Ptolemy’s dementia-addled memories, it begins a journey toward shocking truths about the past, present and future.”

Last Days of Ptolemy Grey

Source : Apple TV+

