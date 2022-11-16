FORMOVIE Xming laser engraver and cutter $199

A new desktop laser engraver and cutter has been launched via Kickstarter this month in the form of the FORMOVIE Xming. Featuring a 3.5W laser, a 4800mm/s engraving speed, 640K resolution, multi-surface support, Bluetooth connectivity and smart app control. Capable of both cutting and laser engraving the compact and portable machine can be used to cut and engraver on over 19 different materials and features a 20,000 hour long lifespan with a companion application, that is supported by both Android and iOS platforms.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $199 or £169 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 50% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“Laser engravers are traditionally known for being overly bulky and very pricey. They are generally only used in commercial enterprises because of the substantial investment required to own one. Xming is a complete game changer! It is lightweight, portable and highly affordable making it ideal to use at home for personal creative projects and DIY. At the same time Xming’s precision and versatility ensures it is equally useful in a commercial setting.”

With the assumption that the FORMOVIE Xming crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around March 2023. To learn more about the FORMOVIE Xming laser engraver and cutter project review the promotional video below.

“Xming Laser Engraver is equipped with the Sharp 450nm blue laser source and has a power of 3.5 watts, which enables you to engrave any desired pattern in a huge range of materials including metal, leather, cloth, bamboo, wood, paper, plastic, even food, and more. The Xming Laser Laboratory independently developed the high-speed digital galvo scanning system. The end result of this innovation? Lightning-fast engraving of 4800mm/s, with no retardation.”

“With Xming you’re able to see what you’re planning to do before you do it. The preview projection box helps you locate and swiftly calibrate for greater positioning accuracy. Without the usual frustrating deviations, your finished product will be far more accurate. Now what you see is truly what you get!”

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the laser engraver and cutter, jump over to the official FORMOVIE Xming crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

