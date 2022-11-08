ComMarker B4 20W desktop fiber laser engraver

ComMarker B4 is a compact fiber laser engraver equipped with a 20W laser and is capable of cutting at a speed of 15,000mm/s to a maximum depth of 0.3mm on metals and a depth of 0.01mm in its precision mode. Capable of providing over 100,000 hours of use the laser engraver can cut 10 times faster and deeper than other similar systems on the market. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $1,999 or £1,765 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Is your creativity limited by the construction, speed, and accuracy of today’s laser engravers? Is your business held back because of the lack of high-quality engraver options? Not anymore, thanks to a revolutionary new solution to drive your business success. “

Fiber laser engraver

Assuming that the ComMarker B4 funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around February 2023. To learn more about the ComMarker B4 fiber laser engraver project review the promotional video below.

“The 20W ComMarker B4 boasts the smallest size and most powerful output across all industrial-grade fiber laser engravers. It delivers deeper etches faster and in much finer detail on all metals, as well as plastic, leather, and more. ComMarker B4 is also handheld and automatic lifting for easy use and comes with many useful features and accessories for batch engraving.”

“ComMarker B4 is a professional and versatile device trusted by hobbyists, artists, small manufacturing businesses, and professional engravers. It delivers higher speed, accuracy, quality, and efficiency of any current home laser engraver. “

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the fiber laser engraver, jump over to the official ComMarker B4 crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals