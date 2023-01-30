LaserPecker 4 dual desktop laser engraver passes $3 million in funding

With still 14 days remaining on its Kickstarter campaign the LaserPecker 4 has raised over $3 million thanks to over 2200 backers. The dual laser engraver has been designed for hobbyists, crafts and makers and features both a 10W 450nm Laser together with a 2W 1064nm Laser allowing you to engrave almost any material available. Capable of high engraving speeds the desktop laser engraver comes complete with its own companion application and can engrave on in regular surfaces and cylinders and offers a large engraving area of 160 x 300 mm.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the different project from roughly $1329 or £1067 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 30% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“Fiber lasers are good for engraving metal, and plastic while diode lasers are good for engraving/cutting wood, leather, and glass. You normally need to purchase at least two laser engravers with different light sources to cover the full spectrum of materials. What if both light sources are integrated into one machine, and they can be switched in one second according to the material to be engraved? That sounds like the perfect solution!”

LaserPecker 4 dual laser engraver

“LaserPecker4 provides the world’s easiest dual-laser switching solution. You can switch smoothly between two laser sources with a slight swipe on the machine’s touch screen. No complicated setup is needed; easily get the work done in seconds. LaserPecker never stops evolving. For the first time, LaserPecker4 has improved engraving accuracy to an unprecedented 8K, down to 0.01mm granularity. With the latest high-speed galvanometer technology, LaserPecker4’s engraving speed gets up to 2000mm/s.”

With the assumption that the LaserPecker 4 crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around March 2023. To learn more about the LaserPecker 4 dual laser engraver project view the promotional video below.

“What does 8K(1270 dpi) resolution mean? It means that the images engraved by LaserPecker 4 will be as vivid as if they were printed, yet engraved permanently into your object.With the LaserPecker Slide Extension, high-speed galvanometer technology and the large-area movement of the CORE XY axis combine perfectly to enable the LaserPecker4 to engrave large-area pieces at high speeds. “

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the dual laser engraver, jump over to the official LaserPecker 4 crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

