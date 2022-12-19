LaserPecker 4 desktop laser engraver raises over $1.5 million

LaserPecker 4 is a unique desktop laser engraver specifically designed for makers and entrepreneurs to help them transfer their artwork to a wide variety of different materials. Or provide a method of customizing a wide variety of different objects and services depending on your needs. The powerful laser engraver features an accuracy of 0.003 mm and a preview speed of 16,000 mm a second with engraving speed up to 2,000mm/s. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the revolutionary project from roughly $ or £ (depending on current exchange rates).

“LaserPecker4 provides the world’s easiest dual-laser switching solution. You can switch smoothly between two laser sources with a slight swipe on the machine’s touch screen. No complicated setup is needed; easily get the work done in seconds.”

LaserPecker 4 desktop laser engraver

“Fiber lasers are good for engraving metal, and plastic while diode lasers are good for engraving/cutting wood, leather, and glass. You normally need to purchase at least two laser engravers with different light sources to cover the full spectrum of materials. What if both light sources are integrated into one machine, and they can be switched in one second according to the material to be engraved? That sounds like the perfect solution!”

Assuming that the LaserPecker 4 funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around . To learn more about the LaserPecker 4 desktop laser engraver project play the promotional video below.

“LaserPecker never stops evolving. For the first time, LaserPecker4 has improved engraving accuracy to an unprecedented 8K, down to 0.01mm granularity. With the latest high-speed galvanometer technology, LaserPecker4’s engraving speed gets up to 2000mm/s. What does 8K(1270 dpi) resolution mean? It means that the images engraved by LaserPecker 4 will be as vivid as if they were printed, yet engraved permanently into your object.”

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the desktop laser engraver, jump over to the official LaserPecker 4 crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





