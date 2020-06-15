Lantern MG-600 flashlight with removable diffuser $39

The Lantern MG-600 flashlight has been designed to provide the ultimate multi-functional light and includes a magnet in the base, enabling it to be easily attached to any magnetic surface. Launched by Indigogo early bird pledges are available from $39 or £31 offering a considerable 20% discount off the recommended retail price.

“Our new silicone collapsible LANTERN Diffuser brings all the benefits of our original diffuser but with minimal bulk. This diffuser collapses to a small size and is light weight, making it super easy to pack and store. You can now take the LANTERN Light and diffuser with you anywhere.”

“LANTERN MG-600 is a compact lantern flashlight with a powerful magnetic tail and an innovative collapsible diffuser. This is our most functional light yet. It will be an essential tool to have around the house, in your car, at work, and on all your adventures! A rare earth magnet is integrated into the tail, and is strong enough to hold the LANTERN MG-600 securely to any magnetic surface.”

Source : Indiegogo

