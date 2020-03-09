Lankzet tourbillon smartwatch hits Kickstarter from $399

Lankzet is a unique affordable tourbillon smartwatch which is launched via Kickstarter this month and combines the tourbillon mechanics together with the features of a smartwatch at an “irresistible price” say its creators. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about its design construction and features which are available from $399.

Features of the Lankzet tourbillon smartwatch include :

– Perpetual Calendar & Moon Phase

– Classical Games On Wristwatch

– Smartwatch Functionalities

– True Luxury With A Passion For Complexity

– Laser Precise Metalic Frame

– Craftsmanship & Assemblage

– Patented Design

“Deep down inside, we all find great satisfaction and appreciation in the beauty and complexity of precision machines, for example, the mechanical watch. When craftsmanship, physics, and function meet, what is created can only be called art. The famously intricate watch complication known as the ‘Tourbillion‘ dates back to the 1800s. This tiny yet critical component in the mechanical watch has been inspiring people for generations. The love of such sophisticated mechanical movement endures, but Tourbillion watches require an incredible amount of skill and experience to create which has made them an expensive luxury that is out of reach for many…”

Source : Kickstarter

