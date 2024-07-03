Land Rover Defender Octa Has a V8 and 635 PS

The Land Rover Defender OCTA is a testament to the British brand’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of automotive engineering. Drawing inspiration from the diamond, the hardest mineral on Earth, the Defender OCTA embodies both resilience and striking beauty. Its exterior design features sharp, angular lines reminiscent of a diamond’s facets, while the interior features luxurious materials and innovative technology. The result is a vehicle that not only turns heads but also delivers uncompromising performance in even the most challenging environments.

Unrivaled Power and Performance

Under the hood, the Defender OCTA houses a formidable 4.4-litre Twin Turbo mild-hybrid V8 engine, which produces an impressive 635PS and up to 750Nm of torque. This makes it the most powerful Defender ever created, capable of accelerating from 0 to 60mph in a mere 3.8 seconds. The engine’s mild-hybrid technology not only enhances performance but also improves fuel efficiency, reducing the vehicle’s environmental impact without compromising on power.

The Defender OCTA’s performance extends beyond its engine, thanks to its innovative 6D Dynamics suspension system. This advanced technology, coupled with heavily revised chassis components, ensures exceptional handling and stability across a wide range of terrains. Whether navigating city streets or tackling rugged off-road trails, the Defender OCTA delivers a smooth, confident ride.

Versatility for Every Adventure

One of the standout features of the Defender OCTA is its dedicated driving modes, which allow drivers to optimize the vehicle’s performance for specific conditions. The all-new OCTA Mode is particularly noteworthy, as it is the first performance-focused off-road mode ever offered on a Defender. When engaged, OCTA Mode unlocks the vehicle’s full off-road potential, adjusting various parameters such as throttle response, gear shifts, and suspension settings to provide maximum traction and control on challenging surfaces like mud, sand, and rocks.

This versatility makes the Defender OCTA an ideal choice for adventure enthusiasts who demand a vehicle that can keep up with their active lifestyles. Whether exploring remote wilderness areas, navigating treacherous mountain passes, or simply enjoying a weekend getaway, the Defender OCTA is equipped to handle any journey with ease and style.

Exclusive Launch Edition

To celebrate the launch of this groundbreaking vehicle, Land Rover is offering the Defender OCTA Edition One for the first year of production. This exclusive edition features a curated specification, including unique paint options and striking Chopped Carbon Fibre detailing. These special touches further emphasize the Defender OCTA’s diamond-inspired design and set it apart as a truly exceptional vehicle.

The Defender OCTA Edition One is expected to be in high demand, given its limited availability and the excitement surrounding the launch of this new model. Interested buyers are encouraged to act quickly to secure their place among the first owners of this extraordinary vehicle.

The new Land Rover Defender OCTA is set to make its public debut at the prestigious Goodwood Festival of Speed, taking place from July 11-14. This annual event, which celebrates the best in automotive engineering and design, provides the perfect platform for showcasing the Defender OCTA’s capabilities and style.

Ordering for the Defender OCTA will open soon, with an indicative starting price of £145,300 (OTR). While this positions the vehicle at the upper end of the luxury SUV market, its unparalleled combination of performance, versatility, and craftsmanship justifies the premium price point.

