Land Rover Defender OCTA Black: 635 PS of Unstoppable Off-Road Luxury

The Defender OCTA Black is redefining the boundaries of off-road capability and luxury. As the latest addition to the Defender family, this all-black masterpiece combines rugged performance with a strikingly bold design. Powered by a 635PS 4.4-litre Twin Turbo mild-hybrid V8 engine, the Defender OCTA Black is engineered for extreme terrains while maintaining a commanding presence on the road. Its innovative 6D Dynamics suspension and dedicated OCTA Mode ensure unparalleled performance, whether navigating rocky trails or cruising highways. The advanced suspension system adapts to various driving conditions, providing exceptional stability and control, while the OCTA Mode optimizes the vehicle’s settings for the most challenging off-road adventures.

Design That Commands Attention

The Defender OCTA Black is a visual statement of power and sophistication. Finished in Narvik Black, the deepest black in the Defender palette, it exudes a sleek and purposeful aura. Clients can further personalise their vehicle with an optional Matte Protective Film, which not only adds a unique texture but also helps protect the paintwork from scratches and minor impacts. The exterior features over 30 black-finished elements, including Satin Black Powder Coat scuff plates, Gloss Black quad exhaust tips, and blacked-out Land Rover badging, creating a cohesive and striking appearance. Wheel options include 20-inch forged wheels or 22-inch Gloss Black wheels, both with black centre caps and Shadow Atlas Defender script, complementing the vehicle’s overall aesthetic.

Interior: Tough Luxury Redefined

Inside, the Defender OCTA Black introduces Ebony Semi-Aniline Leather with Kvadrat™ for the first time, offering a soft yet durable finish that combines luxury with practicality. The Performance Seats feature exclusive perforation patterns and stitching, providing both comfort and style. Carpathian Grey accents on the seat backs and armrest hinges add a touch of refinement, creating a sophisticated contrast against the predominantly black interior. The dashboard’s Satin Black Powder Coat finish can be upgraded with an optional Chopped Carbon Fibre detail, epitomising the blend of toughness and luxury. This unique material not only enhances the visual appeal but also adds a tactile element to the interior.

Immersive Audio Experience

The Defender OCTA Black takes the audio experience to new heights with the 700W, 15-speaker Meridian™ Surround Sound System. This state-of-the-art system delivers crystal-clear sound quality, immersing passengers in their favorite music or podcasts. Additionally, the innovative Body and Soul Seats (BASS) feature enhances the audio experience by using transducers in the seats to create a multisensory experience, allowing occupants to feel the music as well as hear it.

Pricing and Availability

The Defender OCTA Black is available now, starting at £158,045 OTR. For those seeking additional customisation, options such as the Matte Protective Film and Chopped Carbon Fibre interior details are available at an extra cost, allowing clients to tailor their vehicle to their specific preferences. The Defender OCTA Black joins the standard Defender OCTA lineup, which is also offered in new colourways like Sargasso Blue and Borasco Grey, providing a range of options for discerning buyers.

Explore More

For those intrigued by the Defender OCTA Black, other areas of interest might include the advanced technology behind the 6D Dynamics suspension, which uses a combination of sensors, algorithms, and adjustable components to optimize the vehicle’s performance in various driving conditions. The immersive Body and Soul Seats (BASS) system is another notable feature, using transducers in the seats to create a multisensory audio experience that allows occupants to feel the music as well as hear it. Whether you’re an off-road enthusiast or a luxury aficionado, the Defender OCTA Black offers something truly unique, combining innovative technology, bold design, and uncompromising performance.

Source Land Rover



