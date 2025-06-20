Land Rover Defender 110 Trophy Edition Launched

The Defender 110 Trophy Edition is a bold new offering from Land Rover, designed to honor the brand’s storied history of adventure and exploration. This special edition vehicle is packed with features that make it the perfect companion for off-road enthusiasts and thrill-seekers alike. With its rugged design, heritage-inspired colors, and expedition-ready accessories, the Trophy Edition is built to tackle any terrain while turning heads wherever it goes. Land Rover has created a vehicle that not only celebrates its rich heritage but also caters to the needs of modern adventurers who demand the best in performance, style, and functionality.

Heritage-Inspired Design and Colors

The Defender 110 Trophy Edition is available in two striking colors: Deep Sandglow Yellow and Keswick Green. These shades pay homage to the Defender’s legacy, with Deep Sandglow Yellow evoking memories of international Trophy-style events and Keswick Green celebrating the vehicle’s rural roots in the UK. The choice of these colors reflects Land Rover’s commitment to preserving the Defender’s iconic status while appealing to a new generation of adventurers. Both colors can be enhanced with an optional Matte Protective Film, which adds durability and protection for those who venture off the beaten path. The exterior is further elevated with Gloss Black accents on the bonnet, lower bodyside, brake calipers, and rear recovery eyes, creating a striking contrast that emphasizes the vehicle’s rugged elegance. These design elements seamlessly blend the Defender’s classic silhouette with modern touches, resulting in a vehicle that is both timeless and contemporary.

Adventure-Ready Features

The Defender 110 Trophy Edition is equipped with a host of features designed for exploration. Gloss Black 20-inch alloy wheels with All-Terrain Tyres ensure reliable grip on any surface, while a Dark Rear Scuff Plate and Gloss Black Wheelarch Protection add durability. These features not only enhance the vehicle’s off-road capabilities but also contribute to its bold and aggressive appearance. The Trophy Edition Accessory Pack takes functionality to the next level, offering an Expedition Roof Rack, a Black Deployable Roof Ladder, a Side-Mounted Gear Carrier, and a Raised Air Intake for dust filtration. These additions make it easier to carry gear, access rooftop storage, and navigate challenging environments. The Expedition Roof Rack provides ample space for storing equipment, while the Black Deployable Roof Ladder allows for easy access to the roof. The Side-Mounted Gear Carrier offers additional storage options, and the Raised Air Intake ensures that the engine receives clean air even in dusty conditions. These features demonstrate Land Rover’s attention to detail and understanding of the needs of adventurers who require both form and function in their vehicles.

Pricing and Availability

The Defender 110 Trophy Edition is now available to order in the UK, with pricing starting at £89,810 OTR, which includes the Trophy Edition Accessories Pack. This price point reflects the vehicle’s premium features, exclusive design elements, and the inclusion of the comprehensive Accessory Pack. For those looking to further enhance their vehicle, the Accessory Pack is also available separately for £4,995, including fitting. This allows customers to customize their Defender 110 Trophy Edition according to their specific needs and preferences. This exclusive model made its public debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, where it impressed audiences with its performance and design. The event provided an ideal platform for showcasing the vehicle’s capabilities and attracting potential buyers who appreciate the combination of luxury, adventure, and heritage that the Defender 110 Trophy Edition embodies.

Specifications

Explore More with Land Rover

For those intrigued by the Defender 110 Trophy Edition, Land Rover offers a range of vehicles and accessories tailored to adventure enthusiasts. From advanced off-road technology to customizable features, there’s something for everyone looking to explore the great outdoors in style and comfort. The brand’s commitment to innovation, luxury, and performance is evident in its entire lineup, which includes the versatile Discovery, the refined Range Rover, and the compact yet capable Evoque. Whether you’re a seasoned explorer or a weekend adventurer, Land Rover’s lineup has the perfect vehicle to suit your needs. With a rich history of conquering the world’s most challenging terrains and a dedication to providing the best in automotive engineering, Land Rover continues to be the go-to brand for those who demand the very best in their adventure companions.

