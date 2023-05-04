Land Rover Classic Defender Works V8 Islay Edition unveiled

Land Rover Classic has unveiled a new classic Land Rover, the Land Rover Classic Defender Works V8 Islay Edition, the vehicle is the first themed Works V8 and it comes with a unique specification.

The Land Rover Defender Works V8 Islay Edition will be limited to just 3o vehicles and it will be available in both 90 and 110 Station Wagon body designs, you can see more details below.

The Classic Defender Works V8 Islay Edition is inspired by a Series IIa Land Rover owned and used by Spencer Wilks, that now forms part of the Land Rover Classic collection, and the Hebridean island where he holidayed.

The Wilks’ Laggan Estate on Islay was used to test early prototypes and in 1947, while driving his heavily modified Rover across the rugged landscape, the estate’s gamekeeper remarked that it must be a “Land Rover”, thus the name was born.

Based on the same technical specification as the Classic Defender Works V8, the Islay Edition is powered by a 405hp 5.0-litre V8 petrol engine mated to an eight-speed ZF automatic transmission. Each one is comprehensively restored, re-engineered and upgraded, utilising donor vehicles from 2012-2016. Each carefully crafted and hand-assembled vehicle provides a unique proposition to discerning clients looking for a truly luxurious, comprehensively engineered, collectible classic Defender, direct from the original manufacturer.

You can find out more details about the new Land Rover Classic Defender Works V8 Islay Edition over at Land Rover at the link below, as yet there are no details on pricing.

Source Land Rover





