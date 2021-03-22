Lance Air blue light lens glasses protect your eyes from harmful screens



Using computer screens for long periods of time can damage your eyes, one solution has been created by Lance Glasses based in Paris, France in the form of a new pair of blue light glasses, specifically designed to stop harmful blue light reaching your eyes and causing eyestrain, tiredness and worse. The lightweight design is suitable for wearing every day all day long and is now available via Kickstarter. The project has already raised over $250,000 ranks to over 2,500 backers with still 19 days remaining.

Early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $89 or £65 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 31% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the Lance Air campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around August 2021. To learn more about the Lance Air glasses project play the promotional video below.

“Progress is everything, so, inspired by the thousands of backers that supported us until now, we’ve returned with another revolutionary campaign – fresh & exquisite like the crisp morning air. Choosing between design and comfort has never been an option for us. Lance combines its ergonomic designs with latest generation materials. The Lance Air frames offer unparalleled comfort. Your long moments in front of the screen are now ideally taken care of. That’s not all, though! Our designs will look remarkable on your face, as invisible as you wish them to be, depending on your lens and frame colour preferences.”

“We’ve created timeless, light designs, suitable for wearing every day, all day long without feeling any discomfort: no margins, no harmful blue light, no eye-strain. Lance’s belief is that glasses are an extension of your body, not a bothering issue that needs to be hidden.”

“An inventive approach is essential for the identity of the Lance brand. We always try to search beyond the traditional limits of the eyewear industry, looking for new and relevant technologies in different fields and incorporating them into our system. “

Source : Kickstarter

