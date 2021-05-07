Lamborghini Urus sets new high speed record on ice (Video)

The Lamborghini Urus SUV has set a new high speed record on ice, the car has set a new 1000 metre record at an average speed of 114 km/h.

The record was set at Lake Baikal and you can see the record take place in the video below, the car reached a top speed of 298 km/h.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Super SUV Lamborghini Urus’ high-speed record set on the ice of Russia’s Lake Baikal during the Days of Speed in March 2021 has been formally registered by the RAF (Russian Automobile Federation), a member of the FIA (Federation Internationale de l’Automobile). Russian driver Andrey Leontyev, 18-time record holder of Days of Speed on Baikal Ice, shares his experience of setting the record. Reaching a top speed of 298 km/h and an average speed from a standing start of 114 km/h across the 1000-meter distance, the Lamborghini Urus demonstrated exceptional performance and extraordinary handling despite reduced traction due to the ice’s slippery conditions and strong gusts of wind.

You can find out more details about this new speed record that the Lamborghini Urus SUV set over at Lamborghini at the link below.

Source Lamborghini

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals