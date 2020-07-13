Lamborghini Sián Roadster shown off on video again

The new Lamborghini Sián Roadster was made official last week, only 19 cars are being made and each one is already sold.

We previously saw a video of the car and now Lamborghini has released another video, this ones gives us a more in depth look at the car.

Groundbreaking hybrid technologies and breathtaking design have come together to create this fabulous, roofless version of the most powerful Lamborghini ever produced – the Sián Roadster. Automobili Lamborghini Chief Technical Officer Maurizio Reggiani reveals the specifications of the hybrid Super Sports Car and what makes Lamborghini unique.

You can find out more information about the new Lamborghini Sián Roadster over at Lamborghini at the link below.

