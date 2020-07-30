Lamborghini Essenza SCV12 track only hypercar unveiled

Lamborghini has unveiled a new limited edition hypercar, the Lamborghini Essenza SCV12 and only 40 cars will be made.

The Lamborghini Essenza SCV12 comes with more than 830 horsepower and it is powered by the companies most powerful V12 engine to date.

The Essenza SCV12 was created for exclusive track use, with engineering solutions derived from racing. The V12 engine is able to deliver over 830 hp, with a significant power uplift from the RAM effect at high speeds. The exhaust pipes were designed by Capristo to reduce the back pressure, improving performance and emphasizing the unique sound of the engine. The power is handled by a new X-trac sequential six-speed gearbox as a structural element within the chassis, combined with rear-wheel drive to ensure compactness, structural continuity, and greater torsional stiffness.

The Essenza SCV12 features an exceptional power-to-weight ratio of 1.66 hp/kg thanks to the new-generation carbon fiber monocoque chassis without internal rollcage. The Essenza SCV12 is also the first GT car developed to respect FIA prototype safety rules.

