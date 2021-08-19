Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 is already sold out

The new Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 was made official recently and now it has been revealed that the car is already sold out.

There are just 112 units of the Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 and each one costs over €2 million and all 112 are now sold.

The car comes with a a V12 engine and a 48 v e-motor that produces 803 horsepower and it has a 0 to 62 miles per hour time of just 2.8 seconds, it also has a top speed of 220 miles per hour.

Considering how fast the new Lamborghini Countach sold out we wonder if Lamborghini will release other models of the car in the future.

Its puristic lines are immediately recognizable from the Countach legacy: the patriarch of modern super sports cars and Lamborghini design. With its aspirated V12 engine combined with Lamborghini’s hybrid supercapacitor technology, the Countach LPI 800-4 retains the inimitable V12 experience and sound from its Longitudinale Posteriore (LP) mounted powerplant combined with the hybrid (I) technology developed for the Sián. Delivering 814 cv as maximum combined power (rounded at 800 in the name) from its aspirated powerplant (780 cv) and electric motor (34 cv) to its permanent four-wheel drive transmission, the LPI 800-4 produces peak Lamborghini performance of 0-100 km/h acceleration in just 2.8 seconds, a 0-200 km/h in 8.6 seconds and a top speed of 355 km/h.

Source Top Gear

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals