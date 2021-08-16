New Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 unveiled (Video)

To mark the 50th anniversary of the original Lamborghini Countach, Lamborghini has unveiled the cars successor, the Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4.

The new Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 will be limited to just 112 cars and it is powered by a V12 engine and a 48 v e-motor.

The car comes with 803 horsepower and it has a 0 to 62 miles per hour time of just 2.8 seconds, it also has a top speed of 220 miles per hour.

“The Countach LPI 800-4 is a visionary car of the moment, just as its forerunner was,” says Automobili Lamborghini President and CEO Stephan Winkelmann. “One of the most important automotive icons, the Countach not only embodies the design and engineering tenet of Lamborghini but represents our philosophy of reinventing boundaries, achieving the unexpected and extraordinary and, most importantly, being the ‘stuff of dreams’. The Countach LPI 800-4 pays homage to this Lamborghini legacy but it is not retrospective: it imagines how the iconic Countach of the 70s and 80s might have evolved into an elite super sports model of this decade. It upholds the Lamborghini tradition of looking forward, of exploring new design and technology avenues while celebrating the DNA of our brand. It is a Lamborghini that innately expresses the marque’s enduring and emotive power: always inspirational and thrilling to see, hear and most of all drive.”

