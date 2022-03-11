LaiFen Swift hairdryer powerful brushless motor with noise reduction and more

If you would like to upgrade your hairdryer but don’t want to spend your hardened cash and perhaps the latest Dyson hairdryer. You may be interested in the LaiFen, and powerful high-speed hairdryer that creates 22M/s of air speed and is equipped with auto temperature protection, three heating settings and negative ion care technology.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $119 or £91 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 39% off the recommended retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way.

LaiFen hairdryer

“Founded in early 2019, Laifen is a hardware technology company integrating R&D, design, manufacturing, and sales. By understanding people’s needs and incorporating cutting-edge technology into household appliances and supplies, Laifen strives to make people’s day life more enjoyable. With Laifen’s support, life should be just fine. Laifen Swift features a 0.2mm double-layer filter, located in the air inlet, to prevent hair from entering the air duct and affecting its performance. In addition, its built-in motor and electronic controller are both covered with a high-temperature resistant nylon, and a glass fiber shell for extra over-current protection.”

If the LaiFen campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around April 2022. To learn more about the LaiFen hairdryer project play the promotional video below.

“Time is precious, and the development of high-speed motors and microprocessors is called to revolutionize our daily lives. Laifen has lined up expert engineers to design high-end innovation technology for everyday use and keep it at an affordable price. Swift is the materialization of this ambitious project: making a practical and efficient hairdryer. Our first batch is currently being produced, and by supporting this campaign you will be contributing to making people’s life easier. Including yours.”

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the hairdryer, jump over to the official LaiFen crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Indiegogo

