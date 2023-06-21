Klipsch R-40PM and Klipsch R-50PM speakers launched

Klipsch has announced that it is launching some new monitor speakers, the Klipsch R-40PM and Klipsch R-50PM, and both models come with power built in so there is no need for external amplification.

The two new Klipsch monitors join the passive-design R-40M and R-50M in the US maker’s recharged Reference speaker series. Building on the outgoing R-41PM and R-51PM powered designs to unleash even greater performance, enhanced bass is a pivotal upgrade to both new models. The R-40PM reaches down to 60Hz, while its R-41PM forebear recorded 76Hz. The R-50PM plumbs 55Hz, up against the R-51 PM’s 68Hz threshold. To help deliver this bigger, more impactful bass response, Klipsch has increased the cabinet depths of the new models; the R-40PM is 28% deeper than the outgoing model, and the R-50PM adds 27%. Height and width stay nigh on identical, and the new designs easily remain compact enough to suit numerous placements, including desktops and shelves, yet large enough to present a room-filling, stereo sound.



Both models also feature a new, larger edge-to-edge proprietary Tractrix horn design that provides improved coverage, bandwidth, and directivity control. Expect enhanced control of where you want the sound to go in your room. Klipsch steps up the visuals, too – see that new ‘beauty bar’ between the 25mm linear travel suspension (LTS) tweeter and spun copper, thermoformed crystal polymer (TCP) woofer and the absence of visible fasteners. Pretty smart. And, while primarily out of sight, the speaker’s rear panel receives a new text colour for better readability. Klipsch also upgrades the speaker terminals.



Key features of the R-40PM and R-50PM powered monitors include:

Dynamic Bass EQ: The monitors feature a dynamically controlled low-frequency response that optimizes bass performance in real-time, ensuring perfect bass regardless of the volume level

Flexible connectivity: Options include Bluetooth wireless, optical, RCA, USB, and a 3.5mm

Integrated powerful amplification: The R-40PM supplies 70W total system power, and the R-50PM packs 120W

Klipsch premium drivers: The R-40PM features a 100mm TCP woofer and a 25mm LTS aluminium tweeter, while the R-50PM has a 130mm TCP woofer and the same 25mm tweeter

Phono preamp: Add a turntable and immediately play records through the Klipsch speakers

Modest footprint: The trim design of the R-40PM and R-50PM makes them a perfect fit for any space, and there is no need for an external amplifier

You can find out more information about the new Klipsch R-40PM and Klipsch R-50PM speakers over at the Klipsch website at the link below, the R-40PM are available for £499 and the R-50PM are available for £599.

Source Klipsch



