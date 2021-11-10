KLEVV DDR5 standard and 6,400 MHz gaming memory enters production this year

Hardware manufacturer KLEVV has announced that it will be putting its new KLEVV DDR5 standard memory into production by the end of Q4 2021 as well as introducing a new fast gaming memory series that will be introduced in early 2022.

KLEVV DDR5 standard desktop memory

(U-DIMM) will adopt SK Hynix chips and will first launch in a 16 GB capacity with JEDEC standard frequencies of 4,800 MHz CL40-40-40 at a power-efficient 1.1 V. KLEVV DDR5 standard desktop memory kits have passed QVL testing with Z690 motherboards from leading partners including ASRock, ASUS, Gigabyte, and MSI, assuring outstanding compatibility for PC builders. Larger capacity 32 GB modules and standard memory for laptops (SO-DIMM) will follow soon.

Overclocking & Gaming RGB Memory Series

New Color and Extreme Speeds of up to 6,400 MHz arriving 2022, KLEVV DDR5 overclocking/gaming memory series continues the outstanding and unique design of current CRAS XR RGB, with the addition of a brand new white color tone to its RGB lighting effects; ideal for enthusiasts looking to bring a spark of speed and intense color into their gaming builds. KLEVV DDR5 overclocking/gaming memory series will feature extreme speeds of up to 6,400 MHz. Exact specifications will be announced at the time of launch.

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet by KLEVV, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

Source : Klevv : TPU

