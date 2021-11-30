Capture 3D images and video with the K|Lens One full-frame light field imaging camera lens

Photographers may be interested in a new camera lens called the K|Lens One which is being marketed as the world’s first light field imaging lens for full-frame cameras, enabling photographers to capture 3D data in photo and video modes. Launched via Kickstarter the project has already blasted past it required pledge goal with still 59 days remaining. Created by a team of engineers based in Germany the K|Lens One light field imaging camera lens has been developed in cooperation with Carl Zeiss Jena GmbH, Germany.

K|Lens One light field imaging camera lens

With our light field lens K|Lens One you can capture light field data with any full frame camera.

With our software SeeDeep you can make it available for usage in your favorite post-processing program, e.g. Photoshop, Premiere, Nuke and others.

You can use our product in photo and video mode.

Our lens has been developed and produced in cooperation with Carl Zeiss Jena GmbH, Germany.

Early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $2290 or £1696 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 45% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“Our product consists of the light-field lens K|Lens One and our software SeeDeep. Our lens allows to capture several perspectives of a scene simultaneously on any full-frame camera. Our software reads such data in and generates depth information on top of the color information and makes it available for processing. K|Lens won the PIV Startup Award 2018 at the photokina, the world´s leading trade fair for photo equipment. During his successful pitch, our CEO Matthias convinced the jury of the idea behind K|Lens, and its massive future potential.”

With the assumption that the K|Lens crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around August 2022. To learn more about the K|Lens full-frame light field imaging camera lens project review the promotional video below.

“Our software generates depth information based on the parallax effect. You can think of it as closing and opening your right and left eye alternately, and seeing how objects in your vision seem to change position. With the K|Lens One, the closer an object is to the camera (or away from your eye in our example), the more it “jumps” back and forth compared to the background. We use this principle mathematically to calculate the depth of each pixel in any image.”

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the full-frame light field imaging camera lens, jump over to the official K|Lens crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

