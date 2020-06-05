Kingdoms of Amalur Re-Reckoning remastered game unveiled

A listing on the Microsoft store has this week revealed a new remastered version of the popular Kingdoms of Amalur: Reckoning game will be launching in a few months time and available to play from August 18, 2020 onwards. After the listing was leaked on the Microsoft store, THQ Nordic later officially confirmed via Twitter the remaster will be launching later this summer for the PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

“The hit RPG returns! From the minds of the bestselling author R.A. Salvatore, Spawn creator Todd McFarlane, and Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion lead designer Ken Rolston, comes Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning. Remastered with stunning visuals and refined gameplay Re-Reckoning delivers intense, customizable RPG combat inside a sprawling game world.

Uncover the secrets of Amalur, from the vibrant city of Rathir to the vast region of Dalentarth to the grim dungeons of the Brigand Hall Caverns. Rescue a world torn apart by a vicious war and control the keys to immortality as the first warrior ever to be resurrected from the grips of death.”

Features of the new remastered Kingdoms of Amalur Re-Reckoning game :

– Build the ideal character for the most intense combat, choosing from a countless combinations of skills, abilities, weapons and pieces of armor.

– The revolutionary Destiny system allows you to continuously evolve your character class to your style of play.

– Seamlessly integrate magical and melee attacks as you take on scores of enemies in grand fight sequences and finish them off with brutal Fateshift kills.

– Extend your experience in Amalur with all DLC from the original release, from Teeth of Naros to Legend of Dead Kel and more!

– Hundreds of hours of RPG play await! Travel from the vibrant city of Rathir, to the vast region of Dalentarth, and the grim dungeons of the Brigand Hall Caverns as you uncover the secrets of Amalur!

– Explore deep levels of lore in a universe steeped in 10,000 years of fiction created by New York Times bestselling author R.A. Salvatore.

– Rescue a world torn apart by a vicious war and control the keys to immortality as the first warrior ever to be resurrected from the grips of death.

– Explore a sprawling game world hailed as having “more content than any single-player game deserves!”

– Enjoy countless side quests rich in political intrigue, romance, sinister magic, and even whimsy – all central to the primary mission.

– Improved graphical fidelity in Re-Reckoning.

The rumours are true! Prepare for a Re-Reckoning, because Kingdoms of Amalur is coming back. Remastered with stunning visuals and refined gameplay, it’s soon time to experience an epic RPG journey and all its DLCs like never before.#KingdomsOfAmalur #ReReckoning pic.twitter.com/MlpSCTrjPe — Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning (@ReckoningGame) June 4, 2020

Source : THQ Nordic

