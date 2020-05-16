Revolving sphere optical illusion kinetic desk toy

Mezmoglobe is a unique kinetic desk toy that creates a mind-bending 360 degree optical illusion of a continuously flowing helix. check out the video below to learn more about the Mezmoglobe which has raised more than $600,000 thanks to over 12,000 backers. Pledges are available from just £24 and worldwide shipping is expected to take place before the holidays if you are quick.

“Designed to spin on any desk or flat surface. The solid spherical body and smooth finish make it very pleasant to interact with. It spins silently so you won’t be bothering anyone around. Built for creators, makers, thinkers, and anyone who wants to release their inner creativity and imagination. Keep focus, relieve stress or simply relax during working hours or brainstorming sessions.”

“Kinetic desk toy with full body optical illusion. When revolving it creates an almost magical effect that looks like continuously flowing helix would merge into a surface of tabletop. A precision machined globe that creates a full body optical illusion when spun. Simply rotate it to reveal the mind-bending effect of a continuously flowing spherical helix. A piece of kinetic art that invites you to transform it from precisely engineered still shape into hypnotic optical illusion. Made out of aerospace grade aluminum it has a helix-shaped groove milled alongside the whole surface. “

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

For more information and the complete list of all available Mezmoglobe pledge options, finishes and delivery times jump over to the official Indiegogo project page by following the link below.

Source: Indiegogo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals