Versatile Kinetic Arm mounting system can hold almost anything

Whether you are a photographer or simply need to hold devices, products, PCBs or equipment in different positions the Kinetic Arm might be worth more investigation. Available in a wide variety of different configurations and kits offering selections of different mounts, arms and widgets. The mounting system can easily be adapted to suit a wide variety of different applications allowing you to hold whatever you can imagine say its creators. Early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $38 or £28 (depending on current exchange rates).

Kinetic Arm mounting system

“The Kinetic Arm is a versatile rig designed to hold items or gear in place for product photography, stop motion or general filmmaking shootings. Its two ball and socket joints allow a 360º rotation range of movement to place things and secure them in a strong hold. This arm has been especially created to close de gap between photo equipment and product rigging, letting them work together, finally. On a photo shoot or an animation set you may end up in situations such as a tangled mess of C-stands or a piece of equipment that just won´t move into the exact position that you need it to.”

If the Kinetic Arm crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around every 2022. To learn more about the Kinetic Arm mounting system project watch the promotional video below.

“Also, most times photo equipment is too big or bulky to place it in your frame to support products or food. On those occasions our rigged arm and it’s accessories become a super convenient solution. The 303 stainless steel arm is CNC machined, respecting high accuracy standards which allows smooth performance and a durable long life operation. It is water resistant and can undergo rough handling on a daily basis. We thought of many possible combinations that can be attached to your Kinetic arm and assembled this fantastic Kit: From Joints to Rods, different tip ends, and more, this 30 piece selection will provide you the flexibility to creatively hold things in your set. Check out all its items in the image below:”

“Sustainability is very important to us. We strive to be environmentally conscious and proactive creating tools that will last you a lifetime. Our packaging is designed to keep your product protected during the shipping process and as a storing case when you are not using it. Its smart design will not only save you storing space, it is 100% recyclable.5th”

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the mounting system, jump over to the official Kinetic Arm crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

