Kia Xceed starts at £22,995 in the UK

Kia has revealed UK pricing and specifications for the new XCeed compact crossover as order books open for the upgraded model.

The new XCeed has received a range of mid-lifecycle updates three years after it first went on-sale. In that time, it has become the best-selling variant in the four-strong Ceed model family, and now accounts for 51 per cent of all Ceed sales in the UK. It has also made up 10 per cent of total Kia UK sales so far this year, with 5,652 units registered in the UK in the first half of the year.

UK customer deliveries for the new Kia XCeed commence from the end of Q3 2022, with prices starting from £22,995 for petrol models and £32,595 for the low-emissions PHEV model.

The new Kia XCeed has received a series of product enhancements for 2023, including a bold new exterior design, an enhanced interior, and the addition of a new ‘GT-Line S’ grade to the line-up. These changes make the XCeed an even more enticing proposition in the popular C-crossover segment.