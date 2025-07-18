Kia EV4 Fastback: UK Pricing & Specs Revealed

The Kia EV4 Fastback is set to transform the electric saloon segment, offering a perfect blend of sleek design, advanced technology, and impressive range. As Kia’s most aerodynamic EV to date, with a remarkable drag coefficient of just 0.23CD, the EV4 Fastback seamlessly combines style and efficiency. This four-door saloon presents a sporty yet practical alternative to conventional electric vehicles, making it an ideal choice for environmentally conscious drivers who refuse to compromise on performance or aesthetics. The EV4 Fastback’s unique design features a swooping roofline that elegantly merges with the rear, creating a distinctive and eye-catching silhouette.

Performance and Range

Under the hood, the Kia EV4 Fastback is powered by an 81.4kWh long-range battery pack, capable of delivering an impressive range of up to 380 miles on a single charge. This exceptional range allows drivers to embark on long journeys without the need for frequent charging stops, providing a sense of freedom and convenience. The EV4 Fastback’s single front-mounted electric motor generates an impressive 150kW (201bhp) and 283Nm of torque, allowing it to accelerate from 0 to 62mph in a mere 7.9 seconds. With a top speed of 105mph, this electric saloon offers a dynamic and engaging driving experience, proving that electric vehicles can be both efficient and exhilarating.

To further enhance its efficiency and performance, the EV4 Fastback incorporates advanced aerodynamic features. These include active air flaps that automatically adjust to optimize airflow and reduce drag, as well as a near-full body undercover that smooths the underbody, minimizing turbulence and improving overall aerodynamics. These design elements not only contribute to the EV4 Fastback’s impressive range but also enhance its stability and handling at higher speeds.

Charging Made Easy

The Kia EV4 Fastback is built on Kia’s innovative Electric-Global Modular Platform, which supports 400V charging technology. This enables the vehicle to take advantage of rapid charging capabilities, making long-distance travel more convenient and accessible. When connected to a 350kW DC fast charger, the EV4 Fastback’s battery can be charged from 10% to 80% in just 29 minutes, significantly reducing charging times compared to many other electric vehicles on the market. For those who prefer to charge at home, the EV4 Fastback is compatible with an 11kW AC charger, which takes approximately 5 hours and 20 minutes to fully charge the battery. This overnight charging option ensures that the vehicle is always ready for the next day’s adventures.

Pricing and Availability

The Kia EV4 Fastback is available in two well-equipped trims: the ‘GT-Line’ and the premium ‘GT-Line S’. The ‘GT-Line’ trim has a starting price of £40,895, while the ‘GT-Line S’ is priced at £45,395. Regardless of the chosen trim, both variants come standard with the 81.4kWh battery pack, providing an impressive 380-mile range. To personalize their EV4 Fastback, customers can select from a range of attractive exterior colors, including the newly introduced Moonlight Mint, which is available for an additional £625. Order books for the Kia EV4 Fastback are now open, with deliveries expected to commence in the autumn, allowing customers to experience the future of electric mobility firsthand.

Explore More from Kia

For those interested in exploring Kia’s broader EV lineup, the EV4 hatchback offers a compact and agile alternative to the Fastback, while the EV6 provides a sportier crossover experience with its bold design and advanced features. Kia’s commitment to innovation and sustainability ensures that there is an electric vehicle to suit every lifestyle and preference. Whether prioritizing innovative technology, exceptional range, or sleek design, Kia’s EV range delivers on all fronts, making the transition to electric mobility seamless and rewarding.

Source Kia



