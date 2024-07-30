Kia EV3 UK Pricing Revealed

The Kia EV3 is poised to make a significant impact on the electric vehicle market, offering a compelling combination of affordability and innovative features. As the newest member of Kia’s growing electric vehicle lineup, the EV3 presents an attractive option for consumers looking to embrace zero-emissions driving without compromising on quality or breaking the bank. With three distinct grades—’Air’, ‘GT-Line’, and ‘GT-Line S’—the EV3 aims to cater to a diverse range of preferences and budgets, making electric mobility accessible to a wider audience.

Pricing and Availability

One of the key selling points of the Kia EV3 is its competitive pricing strategy, which is designed to appeal to a broad spectrum of consumers. The entry-level ‘Air’ model, equipped with a 58.3kWh battery pack, starts at an attractive price point of £32,995. For those seeking extended range, the ‘Air’ model is also available with a larger 81.4kWh battery pack, priced at £35,995. Moving up the range, the mid-tier ‘GT-Line’ variant comes in at £39,495, while the top-of-the-line ‘GT-Line S’ is available for £42,995. Pre-orders for the Kia EV3 are set to open on 1 August, with deliveries expected to commence in late 2024, giving eager customers the opportunity to be among the first to experience this groundbreaking electric vehicle.

Generous Standard Equipment

Regardless of the chosen grade, every Kia EV3 comes generously equipped with an impressive array of standard features designed to enhance the overall driving experience. At the heart of the EV3’s interior is a sleek three-screen dashboard layout, which includes a 12.3-inch driver display, a 5.3-inch climate control touchscreen, and a 12.3-inch touchscreen navigation system. This intuitive setup provides drivers with easy access to essential information and controls, ensuring a seamless and connected driving experience.

The Kia EV3 also offers the convenience of wireless Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™, allowing drivers to effortlessly integrate their smartphones with the vehicle’s infotainment system. This feature enables hands-free access to music, navigation, and communication apps, enhancing both safety and enjoyment on the road.

Passenger comfort is a top priority in the Kia EV3, with heated front seats and a heated steering wheel included as standard across all grades. These features provide a cozy and inviting environment, particularly during colder months. Additionally, the EV3 comes equipped with front and rear parking sensors and a reversing camera system, making parking maneuvers a breeze, even in tight spaces.

Advanced Safety Features

The Kia EV3 prioritizes the safety of its occupants, offering a comprehensive suite of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) as standard. Forward Collision Avoidance Assist 2.0 uses radar and camera technology to detect potential collisions with vehicles, pedestrians, or cyclists ahead, providing visual and audible warnings and automatically applying the brakes if necessary to help prevent or mitigate accidents.

Another notable safety feature is Highway Driving Assist 2.0, which combines adaptive cruise control with lane-centering assistance to maintain a safe distance from the vehicle ahead and keep the EV3 centered within its lane on highways. This system reduces driver fatigue and enhances overall safety during long journeys.

Source Kia



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals