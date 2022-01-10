KeyX is a new smart car key not only allows you to control and open your car but also has universal remote features enabling you to open your garage access NFC or ID card secured gates and will automatically open your vehicle remotely as you approach. The KeyX smart car key and universal remote is equipped with 7 antennas and 5 radio module chips built-in, KeyX integrates almost all radio frequencies used for remote control including 38Khz IR, 125Khz RFID, 13.56Mhz NFC, 315-868mhz ISM, 2.4Ghz BLE, and 2.4Ghz WI-FI.

KeyX has been designed to be able to communicate, learn and store all radio frequencies so that you can combine your garage door remotes, ID cards, HID card, NFC cards, and all other infrared remote controls into one convenient, compact, controller. The Kickstarter campaign has already blasted past its required pledge goal thanks to nearly 200 backers with still 51 days remaining.

KeyX smart car key and universal remote

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $219 or £296 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 26% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“KeyX is a pocket-sized smart key fob & universal remote that is ready to provide easy and quick auto and device control in your daily life. With Car Box, it can be your smart car key remote fob to auto-unlock/lock your car, it serves as the most versatile electronic key for office and popular garage doors, and it remotely controls all your home-use devices. KeyX organizes your car keys, garage remotes, and ID cards into one convenient controller.”

If the KeyX campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October 2022. To learn more about the KeyX smart car key and universal remote project watch the promotional video below.

“Ready to enjoy the future of auto-unlock? The combination of KeyX and Car Box upgrades your car key fob to a smart touchscreen car key. Simply walk up to the car with KeyX in your pocket, Car Box intelligently detects your position and unlocks your car automatically so you can enter with ease. When you leave the car, the system auto-locks as you walk away. For your own purpose, you can also change the distance range for Keyless Entry between 3-5 meters and Auto-lock between 5-10 meters.”

“It can also act as a car key fob remote to lock/unlock the car, turn on the panic alarm, and open the trunk. Unlike remote car starters that require DIY circuit board installation, KeyX and Car Box adopts a quite straightforward method of control – simply place your car key fob into Car Box, leave it in the car and you’re good to go. The mechanical structure of Car Box does no harm to the car key fob and you can remove it and use it manually anytime you wish.”

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the smart car key and universal remote, jump over to the official KeyX crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

