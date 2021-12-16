Xiaomi Mi Band 6 NFC, Redmi Watch Lite 2 and Redmi Smart Band Pro land in the UK

Xiaomi has launched three of its latest devices in the UK, the Mi Band 6 NFC, Redmi Watch Lite 2 and Redmi Smart Band Pro.

The new Mi Band 6 NFC will retail for £49.99 in the UK, the Redmi Watch Lite 2 will retail for £59.99 and the Redmi Smart Band Pro will retail for £44.99.

The Mi Smart Band 6 NFC not only provides the usual smart band features, users will also be able to make contactless payments. Xiaomi has partnered with all-in-one money app, Curve to enable fast and secure contactless payments through the device. With built in Alexa, the Mi Band 6 NFC also works with smart home so it can support users throughout the day. The versatile smart band retails at only £49.99.



The Redmi Watch 2 Lite is a stylish, entry level smart watch with 100 watch faces to choose from. But it packs a punch with substance too, offering more than 100 exercise modes to explore. These include both professional and extended modes for outdoor and indoor activities. It’s also certified water resistance up to 50 metres making it fine to wear for a swim, and the impressive battery life of up to 10 days gives users a chance to try a eclectic mix of work outs without breaking to charge.



The Redmi Smart Band Pro offers premium tracking metrics such as real-time heart rate tracking, blood oxygen measurement and even sleep monitoring in addition to the usual suspects such as calories burned. The band is also fine to use in a variety of environments, the 450 nit screen makes it easy to read in direct sunlight for outdoor use and it’s also up to 50 metres waterproof, making it water-sport friendly.

You can find out more details about the new Xiaomi Mi Band 6 NFC, Redmi Watch Lite 2 and Redmi Smart Band Pro devices at the link below.

Source Mi

