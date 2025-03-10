Aluminum Keyboard for Professionals : Keyvance S80

Enter the Keyvance S80, a keyboard that promises to be more than just another accessory on your desk. With its premium aluminum build, ergonomic design, and a host of customizable features, this keyboard is designed to elevate your typing experience in ways you didn’t know you needed. Whether you’re switching between devices, adjusting to your unique preferences, or simply appreciating its sculptural beauty, the S80 aims to seamlessly blend form and function.

Keyvance S80 Aluminum Keyboard

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the innovatory project from roughly $249 or £193 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 34% off the retail value, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

Key Specifications : CNC-machined aluminum body with anodized coating for durability and a sleek design.

Hot-swappable switch sockets compatible with 3-pin and 5-pin switches, plus fully programmable keys via VIA software.

8K polling rate with full key rollover for ultra-low latency and precise performance.

Three connectivity modes: Bluetooth, 2.4G wireless, and wired USB Type-C, with multi-device pairing support.

6000mAh battery offering weeks of use on a single charge, with a built-in touch panel for added convenience.

The Keyvance S80 aluminum keyboard represents a sophisticated blend of advanced technology, ergonomic design, and aesthetic refinement. Designed for professionals, gamers, and creatives, it balances performance, comfort, and customization. Its CNC-machined aluminum body ensures durability while showcasing a sleek, modern design inspired by architectural and musical elements. Whether for extended work sessions or intense gaming, the S80 is engineered to enhance every interaction.

A Premium Input Device

If and when the Keyvance campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around June 2025. To learn more about the Keyvance aluminum keyboard project preview the promotional video below.

Durability and Ergonomics

Durability and comfort are central to the S80’s design. The CNC-machined aluminum frame, finished with an anodized coating, provides a robust yet refined texture that resists wear over time. Its gasket-mounted structure absorbs keystroke vibrations, delivering a quieter and more comfortable typing experience. The keyboard’s 5° natural typing angle, combined with an optional wrist rest, reduces strain during prolonged use, making it an ergonomic choice for users prioritizing health and efficiency.

Customization and Personalization

The S80 excels in customization, offering features that cater to individual preferences. Its hot-swappable switch sockets allow users to replace mechanical switches without soldering, supporting both 3-pin and 5-pin switches. This flexibility accommodates a wide range of tactile and linear switch options. Fully programmable keys, accessible through VIA software, enable the creation of custom macros and layers, adapting the keyboard to unique workflows. Additionally, per-key RGB backlighting with customizable effects enhances visibility in low-light environments while adding a personal touch.

Performance and Connectivity

The S80 delivers exceptional performance, featuring an 8K polling rate via USB Type-C for ultra-low latency. This ensures precise and responsive keystrokes, making it suitable for demanding tasks such as coding, designing, or competitive gaming. Full key rollover functionality guarantees that no input is missed, even during rapid typing or gaming sessions.

Connectivity options further enhance the S80’s versatility. It supports three modes: Bluetooth, 2.4G wireless, and wired USB Type-C. Users can pair the keyboard with up to three devices via Bluetooth and switch between them seamlessly. The low-latency 2.4G wireless mode provides a stable, responsive connection, while compatibility with Android, iOS, Windows, and macOS ensures smooth integration across multiple platforms.

Battery Life and Additional Features

The S80’s 6000mAh high-capacity battery offers extended usage on a single charge, providing weeks of uninterrupted performance. This feature is particularly beneficial for users who require reliability during critical projects or while gaming on the go. A built-in touch panel adds convenience, allowing quick adjustments to RGB lighting, brightness, and volume through simple gestures.

The Keyvance S80 aluminum keyboard is more than an input device—it is a functional and aesthetic enhancement to any workspace. Its sculptural design complements professional and creative environments, while its robust feature set ensures it meets the needs of diverse users. Whether for work, gaming, or creative pursuits, the S80 is designed to elevate the user experience with every keystroke.

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and configuration options for the aluminum keyboard, jump over to the official Keyvance crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Disclaimer: Participating in crowd funding campaigns such as those found on Kickstarter and Indiegogo, involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.



