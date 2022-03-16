Keychron has returned to Kickstarter for attends time this month to launch its new Keychron K8 Pro wireless mechanical keyboard. Powered by an ultra-low-power Arm Cortex-M4 32-bit STM32L432 MCU equipped with 128K Flash allowing a wealth of possibilities.

The new keyboard is compatible with both Windows and Mac and is one of the very few on the market with the same multimedia and function key functions as Apple keyboards for Mac users. Although the mechanical keyboard can be configured with different key maps for Windows, Mac and Linux depending on your preference.

“The Keychron K8 Pro is the first out-of-the-box QMK/VIA wireless mechanical keyboard paving the way for a new era for mechanical keyboards. It’s so intuitive that anyone can master any keyboard keys or macro commands through VIA on a wireless keyboard. You can also connect the K8 Pro with up to 3 devices through Bluetooth for seamless multitasking across both Mac and Windows devices.

The K8 Pro has been re-engineered for upgraded typing sound, durable OSA-profile PBT keycaps to bring a more comfy tactile feel, and south-facing RGB to better illuminate the keyboard backlight. We also incorporated our signature hot-swappable capability to enable you to customize your favorite switches without soldering. The Barebone (without switch and keycap) version is also available at your choice.”

Wireless mechanical keyboard

If the Keychron K8 Pro crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around May 2022. To learn more about the Keychron K8 Pro wireless mechanical keyboard project watch the promotional video below. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $74 or £57 (depending on current exchange rates).

“The Keychron K8 Pro is an excellent solution for multitasking. You can connect the K8 Pro with up to 3 devices wirelessly via its stable Broadcom Bluetooth 5.1 for seamless multitasking across your laptop, phone, and tablet. Switch among them swiftly, and the best part, it’s fully compatible with both Mac and Windows. QMK/VIA literally means endless possibilities for a fluid workflow. Thanks to our engineering team, it’s the first time in history that a wireless mechanical keyboard has these kinds of capabilities right out of the box.”

“Every detail matters for a personalized typing experience, that’s why we give you the power. You can hot-swap every switch on the K8 Pro with almost all of the 3pin and 5pin MX style mechanical switches on the market (including Cherry, Gateron, Kailh, Panda, etc.) without soldering required. You can customize your own typing experience in seconds. The Barebone version (without switch and keycap) is also available at your choice. “

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the wireless mechanical keyboard, jump over to the official Keychron K8 Pro crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals