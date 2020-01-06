8BitDo Zero 2 keychain controller

The 8BitDo keychain controller offers a small portable, ultraportable controller that can be carried in your pocket. Compatible with Nintendo Switch, Windows, Android, macOS and more the small keychain controller supports Bluetooth connectivity and is now available in a range of different colours for $20.

“Our controllers are designed to be as versatile as possible with each of your modern devices. Easily pair your controller as an X-input or D-input device via Bluetooth. World’s smallest gamepad! bluetooth gamepad. Small and charming controller with keyboard mode. Available in 3 colours. Mirco-usb. Compatible with Switch, Windows, MacOS and Android.”

– Bluetooth gamepad

– small and charming: keyboard mode

– colorful color

– mirco-usb

– Compatible with Switch, Windows, MacOS and Android

Source: 8BitDo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals