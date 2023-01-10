The SKFP is a new combination keyboard and touchpad that can be used with a wide variety of different operating systems and accessories from tablets to phones. Supporting Windows, iOS and the ability to connect up to 3 devices the SKFP is now available via Kickstarter. Offering a slim and portable design with a backlit keyboard, tablet stand and folding touchpad the SKFP connects to your device wirelessly and features a detachable magnetic stand and measures 29 cm in length and is just 14 mm thick.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the clever project from roughly $49 or £41 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 51% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“SKFP is the ultimate wireless keyboard for all iPad users. It comes with a unique 3-in-1 design. Combines keyboard, touchpad and iPad stand in a compact size. Now your iPad can turn into a powerful MacBook anytime and anywhere. All the keys are in an optimized design. SKFP Combo Keyboard makes every keystroke accurate and precise, offering a fluid, quiet, and familiar laptop-like typing experience.”

“Do you often use your iPad in dim lighting? SKFP Combo Keyboard is equipped with soft and eye-friendly backlit keys, 3 levels of brightness and seven RGB lights, so that you can keep working late into the night or in other low light environments while staying focused. Unfold and scroll! SKFP Combo Keyboard comes with a large & high-sensitivity touchpad which gives you more freedom, more control, and more accuracy to tackle any task or application.”

With the assumption that the SKFP crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around March 2023. To learn more about the SKFP combination keyboard and touchpad project play the promotional video below.

“Swipe, Scroll and switch between apps effortlessly. Multi-touch gestures help you complete tasks fast and maximize your productivity. Easy to hold your tablet or phone with strong stability, quickly turns your tablet into a laptop. Detachable design allows you to comfortably type in any position. Super simple to connect with up to three devices in seconds via Bluetooth, all it takes is a touch of a button to switch devices and streamline your workflow. “

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the combination keyboard and touchpad, jump over to the official SKFP crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





