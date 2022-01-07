Kenworth shows off its fully electric T680E big rig at CES

CES in Las Vegas has become a fashionable place for automakers to show off high-tech vehicles in recent years. At CES 2022, semi truck maker Kenworth showing off the new electric big rig called the T680E. With the vast distances the typical semi-truck covers each day, the T680E certainly isn’t appropriate for most trucking scenarios.

Kenworth says the T680E has a driving range of 150 miles depending on the application. It is a Class 8 vehicle with an 82,000 pounds gross vehicle weight rating. The electric powertrain has 536 continuous horsepower and 670 peak horsepower.

The electric powertrain produces 1623 pound-foot of torque. Top speed is limited to 65 mph, which is common for semi trucks. The vehicle can utilize charging systems with output ranging from 20 kilowatts to 350 kilowatts. It’s unclear how much the electric semi truck costs, but keep in mind a traditional diesel-powered big rig can cost well over $160,000.

