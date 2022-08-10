Ken Block Audi S1 e-tron quattro Hoonitron to appear at Monterey

Some of our readers will remember the Ken Block Audi S1 e-tron Quattro Hoonitron that was unveiled in December of last year, the car will be shown off at Monterey.

Audi has revealed that the Ken Block Audi S1 e-tron Quattro will be shown off at the Monterey Car Week from the 17th to the 21st of August.

The Audi S1 e-tron quattro Hoonitron brings electrification directly to the performance car enthusiast’s doorstep. Featuring dual electric motors, all-wheel drive, a carbon fiber chassis, and incorporation of the full suite of safety standards as dictated by motorsports’ top governing body, the FIA – the S1 Hoonitron dispels any doubts that an electrified car cannot be engaging and synonymous with modern performance. The S1 Hoonitron will be displayed at the Laguna Seca racetrack, as part of the historic Monterey Car Week from Aug. 17 – Aug. 21. This will be the first time that the North American public will have a chance to view the electric car that Ken Block will drive in person. Furthermore, fans will also witness the original Audi Sport quattro S1 that was driven by Walter Röhrl when he set his record of 10 minutes and 48 seconds on gravel at the Pikes Peak Hillclimb in 1987. It still stands as the fastest time on the unpaved stretch of road into the sky as it has since been paved.

In December 2021, plans to create an electrified version of an Audi design icon were rapidly set into motion. Typically for a project of this magnitude, designers and engineers would allot upwards of one year to produce such an ambitious concept. However, in the case of the S1 Hoonitron, an accelerated timeline of four weeks was accepted by the minds and hands occupying the Audi Sport facility at Neckarslm. After an approximately one-month-long labor-intensive pursuit toward the future, the S1 Hoonitron was finalized. While Audi Design in Ingolstadt, Germany was responsible for the styling, the entire development, including the advanced technologies which brought the car to life, took place in Audi Sport’s Neckarsulm location. This location is fitting for the development of a future-forward electrified performance car, as this same location is also where the commercially available Audi RS e-tron GT is produced.

