Keep your login details safe with PasswordPocket

If you find yourself struggling remembering all the different passwords I hope you have set out for all your different logins across multiple services. You might be interested in a new gadget aptly named the PasswordPocket specifically designed to help you access your online services securely. I am sure it will be a few more years until passkeys completely remove the need to remember any passwords, however until then the PasswordPocket might be able to make your life a little easier.

Passkeys will replace passwords

If you are interested in learning more about the future of passwords and the recent introduction of passkeys by Google it might be worth your while reading our previous article explaining what passkeys are and how do they work. If you have never heard of passkeys before they are also known as cryptographic keys, and are the future of digital security, poised to replace traditional passwords.

They involve a pair of private and public keys, unique to each user, which together ensure secure communication. Rather than remembering complex passwords, users simply use their private keys to unlock services. Simultaneously, the public key is available to everyone to encrypt messages to the user, but it can’t decrypt them – only the private key can.

This method is more secure as it eliminates the risk of password theft or guessing, a growing concern in the digital age. The advent of quantum computing further necessitates the shift towards passkeys, which offer superior security capabilities. As we progress towards an ever-connected world, the adoption of passkeys could bring us one step closer to foolproof digital security.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $39 or £32 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 50% off the retail value, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“In today’s digital age, managing passwords has become a daunting challenge with all the emerging cybersecurity threats. We’re advised to create long and complex passwords, but remembering them all is next to impossible! Many of us end up sacrificing security for convenience. Meet PasswordPocket, the ultimate password manager that eliminates the tradeoff between security and convenience. Our offline device allows you to safely store up to 1,000 passwords and autofill them with a simple click. PasswordPocket can even generate strong and complex passwords to further enhance your account security.”

“Online services can’t guarantee 100% protection from cyber threats, leaving your credentials vulnerable. But with our hardware password manager PasswordPocket, your passwords are stored in an offline vault, providing complete protection from hackers and malware. It connects via Bluetooth – no Internet required.”

If the PasswordPocket campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around September 2023. To learn more about the PasswordPocket keeps your login details safe project observe the promotional video below.

“Concerned about your digital privacy? Protect your sensitive information with PasswordPocket. Unlike tech giants, we offer a physical local storage solution, ensuring your data remains secure in your own hands, literally. With no need to worry about third-party access or data leaks, PasswordPocket provides optimal privacy. PasswordPocket is protected by end-to-end encryption (E2EE) and military-grade AES 256-bit encryption. Only you hold the key to decrypt it. We have zero knowledge of your data and master key. Our rigorous algorithm and offline storage ensure that your information is safe and secure”

For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and device specifications for the keeps your login details safe, jump over to the official PasswordPocket crowd funding campaign page by going to the link below.

Source : Kickstarter



