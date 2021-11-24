Kärcher Electric Wiping Mop (EPM 2) cleans floors effortlessly

Mopping tiles or hardwood flooring is never a pleasurable job and would always be at the bottom of my to do list. However Kärcher have created a new Electric Wiping Mop (EPM 2) that offers a lightweight and convenient way to quickly clean a variety of different hard floors. Traditional methods of cleaning hard floor surfaces include using the dreaded mop and bucket system, during which water splashes around onto your units and furniture causing more issues than it solves.

Kärcher have reinvented the old mop and bucket providing a 21st-century alternative which makes it easy to clean a variety of hard flooring services, from wood to tiles in just a few minutes. Thanks to spinning wet rollers, the electric mop allows you to quickly remove spillages, stains and other dirt from your floors by simply manoeuvring the mop head across the surface to be cleaned.

Kärcher Electric Wiping Mop (EPM 2) features

20% better cleaning performance than a conventional mop.

With no cables to worry about, the EWM 2 gives you unlimited manoeuvrability to make wiping a breeze.

Get every inch of the floor sparkling clean with a unique roller design that lets you clean right to the edge of the skirting boards and cupboards.

This machine saves up to 90% of water compared to a mop and bucket by automatically distributing the perfect amount of water onto the rollers.

Leave floors dry in just 2 minutes thanks to dirty water removal blades and super-absorbent microfibre rollers.

A twin-tank water system means clean and dirty water are kept separate at all times.

Equipped with a two tank cleaning system the Kärcher Electric Wiping Mop makes easy work of cleaning floors in your kitchen and bathroom. The system provides colour-coded rollers that can be easily interchanged and cleaned, enabling you to use one set for your kitchen floor and another for your bathroom and toilet floors. The slimline roller head allows you to easily clean under furniture and around objects ,enabling you to clean right up to the edges whenever needed.

“The EWM 2 achieves up to 20% better cleaning performance than a traditional wiping mop with floor cloth cover in the “Wiping” test category. This refers to average test results for cleaning efficiency and edge cleaning” explains Kärcher.

Kärcher provide one set of cleaning rollers together with a charging stand, charging cable and power adapter enabling you to recharge the Electric mop when flat in a few hours, providing up to 20 minutes of mopping when fully charged. More than enough time to do quite a few rooms, the kitchen, bathrooms or toilets.

Twin cleaning tank water system

The Kärcher Electric Wiping Mop (EPM 2) is equipped with a two water tank cleaning system. With the clean water tank located behind the handle upright and the dirty water collection tanks positioned in the roll head just above the spinning rollers, catching all the dirty water as you mop. Leaving your surfaces slightly damp to the touch, this water quickly evaporates leaving your floors clean and dry.

One item that could be improved with the mop design is the charging base, which simply holds your electric mop upright but still requires you to plug in the charging cable into the back of the mop. It would be so much better if the mop would start charging when the mop makes contact with the charging base, removing any need to fuss around with a charging cable every time you would like to use it. As with most rechargeable handheld appliances a couple of terminals could make connection on the electric mop and start charging automatically. Although this may add additional cost to the overall price ,it would definitely be an improvement over the current charging system.

Kärcher provides a small bottle of cleaning fluid (Universal RM 536, 30 ml) and more is available from the official Kärcher online store as well as online retailers in 500ml bottles. Spare wiping rollers are also available, together with additional colour-coded rollers as previously explained. The cordless freedom of the electric mop allows you to quickly cover large areas of floor in no time at all and its compact design allows you to easily store the electric wiper mop during cleans.

The Kärcher Electric Wiping Mop (EPM 2) measures 305 x 226 x 1220mm and is equipped with a lithium ion battery which takes 4 hours to completely charge from flat to full. It features two spinning rollers measuring 300 mm each which are fed clean water and detergent from a 360 ml water tank. Dirty water is then collected in the 140ml capacity dirty water tank, which is easily removed and rinsed clean under tap water.

Reading through some reviews from online e-commerce suppliers, a few customers have experienced difficulty removing the roller head waste water compartment as they think it is tricky to remove. Personally I didn’t find this an issue. Once you have pressed the button on the front to remove the yellow housing panel, the wastewater tray is easy to remove, rinse, wash and replace. Making the Kärcher Electric Wiping Mop (EPM 2) an ideal solution for mopping tiles, wooden flooring or laminate.

“The EWM 2 floor cleaner with two tanks makes it possible – say goodbye to the conventional mop. The rotating rollers are constantly wetted with fresh water while the collected dirt ends up in the waste water tank. Thanks to its slim line shape and flexible swivel joint, the EWM 2 not only reaches easily under furniture but it also saves storage space. The floor drying time is only around two minutes, making it perfectly suitable for use on all types of hard floors (e.g. tiles, parquet, laminate, PVC and vinyl). The strong lithium-ion battery enables a run time of approx. 20 minutes, which is enough to clean an area of around 60 m²”

Having used the Kärcher Electric Wiping Mop (EPM 2) for several weeks, I can highly recommend the electric mop as an alternative to more traditional methods of cleaning floors. It is quicker and easier to use than a robotic floor mop. As I have mentioned previously the only issue is the need to continually plug-in the charging cable. However this is a small inconvenience and I'm sure will be addressed in future designs.

