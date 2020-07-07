Jonsbo V8 Cuboidal Mini-ITX case intorduced

Jonsbo well-known for its range of cooling solutions has created a new K specifically designed for mini-ITX motherboards in the form of the Jonsbo V8 PC case. The small form factor case offers a wide range of compatibility and features a motherboard tray that can be pulled out from the rear of the chassis. Support for ITX motherboards and SFX or SFX-L Power supplies the case is also capable of supporting up to a 195 mm tall CPU cooler and a graphics card with a length of up to 330 mm.
Specifications of the Jonsbo V8 Cuboidal Mini-ITX case :
– Model：V8
– Color：Grey
– Dimension：249.5MM (W) * 390MM (D) * 260MM (H)
– Material：2.0 – 2.5mm Aluminum alloy panel chassis; 1.0mm Steel panel
– Motherboard：ITX / DTX
– Drive Bay：2.5″*1,3.5″*2
– Cooling Systerm：Top: 2×120mm Fan (Optional)；Front: 1×200mm Fan (included)；Back: 1*120mm/1*140mm fan(Optional)
– Power Supply: SFX/SFX-L(not longer than 125mm)
– CPU Cooler：Not higher than 195mm
– Display Card：Not longer than 330mm
– Front I/O Port：USB 3.0*1 / Audio*1 / Type-C*1
– Expansion Slot：2
– Weight：Net 5.8kg