Jonsbo V8 Cuboidal Mini-ITX case intorduced

Jonsbo well-known for its range of cooling solutions has created a new K specifically designed for mini-ITX motherboards in the form of the Jonsbo V8 PC case. The small form factor case offers a wide range of compatibility and features a motherboard tray that can be pulled out from the rear of the chassis. Support for ITX motherboards and SFX or SFX-L Power supplies the case is also capable of supporting up to a 195 mm tall CPU cooler and a graphics card with a length of up to 330 mm.

Specifications of the Jonsbo V8 Cuboidal Mini-ITX case :

– Model：V8

– Color：Grey

– Dimension：249.5MM (W) * 390MM (D) * 260MM (H)

– Material：2.0 – 2.5mm Aluminum alloy panel chassis; 1.0mm Steel panel

– Motherboard：ITX / DTX

– Drive Bay：2.5″*1,3.5″*2

– Cooling Systerm：Top: 2×120mm Fan (Optional)；Front: 1×200mm Fan (included)；Back: 1*120mm/1*140mm fan(Optional)

– Power Supply: SFX/SFX-L(not longer than 125mm)

– CPU Cooler：Not higher than 195mm

– Display Card：Not longer than 330mm

– Front I/O Port：USB 3.0*1 / Audio*1 / Type-C*1

– Expansion Slot：2

– Weight：Net 5.8kg

Source : Jonsbo : WCCFTech

