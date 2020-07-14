JO-E Pack EDC multi-functional sling bag hits Kickstarter

JO-E Pack as a new multi-functional sling bag designed to be your go to every day carry for your essential gadgets and accessories. The weatherproof RFID protected bag includes magnetic buckles and over seven organisers to keep your gadgets, cables devices and more neatly organised for easy access during the day. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the EDC sling bag launched via Kickstarter this month.

Early bird pledges are available from $45 with worldwide shipping expected to take place during January 2021. Thanks to nearly 900 backers the project has already raised over four times its required pledge goal with still 38 days remaining.

“Designed by combining our break-through Regenerative FuseFabric™ Technology, from our traditional roll/clip bag design, we bring you an ultra durable, easy to carry utility sling for your everyday use. Though the JO-E Pack is quite simple, it has details where it matters. We even opted for a solid silicone logo for water resistance and durability. Everything from the Magnetic Slide Flex Strap, to the Weather-Resistant Zippers has everyday use in mind.”

“We chose our manufacturing partners based on a couple factors. The first and foremost was experience- our partners have had 30+ years of experience manufacturing bags for various big name brands. Once we saw their successful track record with these household names, we were confident in their ability to deliver. Secondly, their R&D department was the most advanced we had seen. The FuseFabric was a new development they were able to tweak an customize to our needs. Though self-healing fabrics have been around for a couple years now, they haven’t been refined to the point of being fully production ready and field-testable. We needed something strong and durable, but also lightweight and weather-resistant.”

Source : Kickstarter

