Deep-Clean Your Mattress for Less : Jigoo’s Black Friday Sale is Live Upto 34% OFF

Jigoo’s 2025 Black Friday sale brings fantastic price reductions to three of its most popular mattress vacuum cleaners, giving households a limited-time opportunity to upgrade fabric hygiene with dedicated UV and deep-cleaning technology before discounts end on December 1, 2025. These devices offer cleaning performance that standard handheld vacuums cannot match, combining high-powered suction with UV-C sanitation, advanced filtration systems, and fabric-agitating mechanisms designed specifically for mattresses, bedding, upholstery, and sofas. With visible improvements to cleanliness and strong performance at promotional pricing, the J300, T600, and S100 deliver compelling value across different budgets and cleaning needs.

JIGOO J300 Mattress Vacuum Cleaner

The Jigoo J300 is designed for users who want a strong blend of suction power, smart dust-level detection, and heat-assisted cleaning without jumping to the higher-tier price of the T600. It offers excellent everyday performance for mattresses, pillows, and soft furnishings, supported by an intuitive dust-index display that shows when an area has reached an optimal cleanliness level. This makes the J300 especially appealing to households that want verifiable cleaning results rather than relying on guesswork.

Black Friday Price: $79.99

(15% off, down from $94.11)

Key Features – J300

500W motor with 13KPa suction for strong deep-cleaning performance

for strong deep-cleaning performance 13,000 rpm rotating brush for improved fabric disturbance and dust removal

Smart dust sensor with real-time dust index and green “clean” indicator

and green “clean” indicator UV-C 245nm light plus ultrasonic sanitation for enhanced surface hygiene

for enhanced surface hygiene 130°F high-temperature cleaning , activating only during surface contact

, activating only during surface contact Rapid 5-second heat activation for quick cleaning cycles

5m (16ft) power cable suitable for larger rooms and multiple bed sizes

Designed for mattresses, pillows, sofas, and upholstery

The J300’s combination of mechanical agitation, high suction pressure, and UV + ultrasonic cleaning enables it to remove both visible debris and microscopic particles. The device’s smart dust sensor is one of its most practical features. As the vacuum works across the fabric surface, it continuously measures particulate levels and visually confirms cleaning progress. When the indicator turns green, users know the area has reached the device’s target cleanliness threshold. This provides a level of certainty that ordinary vacuums do not offer.

The J300 also accelerates sanitation with 130°F heat, which activates only when the device is pressed against the mattress. This controlled heating ensures safety while supporting improved hygiene and helping fabrics stay drier after cleaning. Its 500W motor and 13KPa suction are strong enough to pull embedded dust, pet hair, and upper-layer debris that accumulate over time.

With its balanced price-to-performance ratio, the J300 suits users who want a dependable, feature-rich mattress cleaner without paying for the premium-level filtration and motor strength found in the T600. For homes with children, pets, or allergy-sensitive individuals, the J300 provides a visible upgrade in fabric cleanliness supported by real-time dust analysis.

JIGOO T600 Mattress Vacuum Cleaner

The Jigoo T600 is the highest-performing model in the Black Friday lineup, designed for users who want maximum suction power, professional-grade filtration, and an overall deeper level of fabric hygiene. With a 700W motor, 15KPa suction, and a metal-and-rubber tapping roller, it is engineered for heavy-duty mattress cleaning and enhanced allergen reduction. The T600’s dual-mode operation and onboard cleanliness index provide more control and awareness during the cleaning process, while its warm 140°F airflow helps keep surfaces dry and sanitized.

Black Friday Price: $144.49

(15% off, down from $169.99)

Key Features – T600

700W motor with 15KPa suction , ideal for deep fabric penetration

, ideal for deep fabric penetration Metal-and-rubber roller for strong tapping agitation and deeper dust disruption

and deeper dust disruption Three-in-one cleaning: tapping, suction, and UV-C sanitation

254nm UV-C light and ultrasonic technology for 99% anti-allergen effectiveness

for 99% anti-allergen effectiveness MIF filtration system capturing 99.99% of particles down to 0.3 microns

capturing 99.99% of particles down to 0.3 microns Dual-cyclone pre-filtration to maintain consistent suction efficiency

Smart Auto mode and Strong Tapping mode with real-time cleanliness index

140°F warm airflow to keep mattress surfaces dry after cleaning

Noise-reduction airflow design with a maximum of ≤72dB

The T600’s 700W motor generates significantly more suction pressure than most mattress vacuums in this segment. This makes it effective for homes with pets or environments where mattresses and upholstery accumulate higher-than-average debris. The metal-and-rubber tapping roller is a distinct advantage, delivering mechanical impact force that reaches deeper layers of fabric compared to vibration-only systems. This helps release compacted dust and microscopic particles trapped within mattress fibers.

Its advanced MIF filtration system outperforms standard HEPA filters by capturing 99.99% of particles. When paired with the dual-cyclone system, it maintains strong airflow even during long cleaning sessions. This makes the T600 a strong choice for allergy sufferers who want to minimize airborne dust during cleaning.

The T600 also benefits from smart cleaning modes, giving users more granular control. Smart Auto dynamically adjusts cleaning intensity based on detected dust levels, while Strong Tapping maximizes mechanical agitation for deep-cleaning scenarios. The 140°F airflow ensures that moisture does not accumulate on the mattress, reducing the risk of a damp or uncomfortable surface afterward.

For households seeking premium performance, the T600 stands out as the most advanced and thorough option in the promotion. It offers the strongest suction, the best filtration, and the most complete sanitation system among the three models.

JIGOO S100 Mattress Vacuum Cleaner

The Jigoo S100 is the most affordable model in the Black Friday lineup, making it an excellent entry point for users who want to introduce regular mattress cleaning into their routine. Despite its low cost, it offers 12KPa suction, UV-C light, high-frequency vibration, and warm airflow. Its lightweight design and one-touch operation make it an accessible option for smaller homes, guest rooms, or users prioritizing simple operation and strong value.

Black Friday Price: $59.49

(34% off, down from $89.99)

Key Features – S100

12KPa suction suitable for everyday mattress and upholstery cleaning

High-frequency vibration for effective embedded dust removal

Four-in-one cleaning system: vibration, suction, UV-C sanitation , and warm airflow

, and warm airflow 253.7nm UV light for surface-level hygiene support

Lightweight design at only 2.8 lbs with simple one-touch operation

16.4ft power cable for convenient room coverage

0.4L dust cup and 23cm wide nozzle for efficient cleaning passes

Filtration capturing 99.97% of particles down to 0.3 microns

Full-surface dual-action vibration reaching deeper than standard roller brushes

The S100 offers strong performance considering its price. Its 12KPa suction and full-surface vibration ensure that dust and fine debris can be lifted from mattresses and upholstery. The integrated UV-C light enhances the unit’s ability to support cleaner fabric surfaces, while the warm airflow feature helps keep mattress materials dry after use.

Its lightweight build and simple controls make it ideal for new users or for households that need quick, convenient maintenance. The wide nozzle and 0.4L dust cup reduce cleaning time and bin emptying frequency. While it does not offer advanced sensing or ultrasonic cleaning, the S100 provides excellent value by combining multiple sanitation methods into an easy-to-use and highly affordable package.

Choosing the Right Jigoo Mattress Vacuum

Each Jigoo model brings different strengths, making the choice largely dependent on budget and intended usage. The S100 is ideal for users who want an entry-level, lightweight cleaner with strong suction and UV capability. The J300 suits users who want smart dust sensing, heat-assisted cleaning, and a balanced feature set at a reasonable price. The T600 is the top choice for households that want maximum cleaning depth, advanced filtration, powerful tapping, and smart modes for heavily used mattresses or allergy-focused environments.

Black Friday Promotion Ends December 1, 2025

Jigoo’s Black Friday discounts remain active until December 1, 2025, giving shoppers a limited window to secure these cleaning tools at significantly reduced prices. With strong suction performance, UV sanitation, and dedicated fabric-cleaning mechanics, the J300, T600, and S100 each provide compelling options across different budgets and cleaning requirements. Buyers looking to improve mattress hygiene or reduce allergens should consider taking advantage of the promotion while stock remains available.



