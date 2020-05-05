Jeep Wrangler Mojave tipped to launch alongside Gladiator Mojave

Earlier this year, Jeep unveiled a new version of the Gladiator mid-size pickup called the Gladiator Mojave. This was the first vehicle to wear Jeep’s Desert Rated badge. It will come as no surprise considering how closely related the Gladiator and Wrangler are that Jeep is planning to bring a Wrangler Mojave to market.

Word of the new Wrangler Mojave comes from Mopar Insiders, who say that sources claim the Mojave version will be offered in both two-door and four-door Wrangler models. The Wrangler Mojave will have special Fox 2.5-inch internal bypass shocks with external reservoirs, Fox front hydraulic jounce bumpers, reinforced frame, one-inch front suspension lift, stronger axles, and more aggressive off-road tires.

The Wrangler Mojave is expected to get a .5-inch wider track for improved stability and to accommodate the larger shocks. The model will also include more aggressive seat bolsters in black or steel gray with Copperhead Orange accent stitching and vent accent rings. Rumors point to a 2.0L turbo-four as the powertrain with a manual or automatic transmission.

