Jeep Avenger is a new electric SUV

Jeep has revealed that they are launching a new electric SUV, the Jeep Avenger, and the car will be made official at the Paris Motor Show later today.

The Jeep Avenger will be launching in the UK and Europe and the car will have a range of up to 250 miles.

The stand will display an energetic, vibrant and visually dynamic look featuring a rock crawling display to provide the right staging for the media and public reveal of the Jeep Avenger. The all-electric Jeep Avenger will offer Jeep brand capability that is rightsized for the European market delivering a targeted electric range of 250 miles, combined with modern and technologically advanced interior, with plenty of space for people and cargo.

“The new Jeep Avenger spearheads the introduction of a portfolio of all-new Jeep BEVs in Europe.” said Christian Meunier, Jeep brand CEO. “It offers Jeep brand capability that is rightsized for the market and during its introduction at the Paris Motor Show, we’ll showcase why it is a great all-electric Jeep brand alternative to current players in the segment. The Jeep Avenger is a milestone for our growth plans in key European markets, such as France, and on our path to becoming the leading zero-emission SUV brand in the world.”

We will have more details about the new Jeep Avenger electric SUV when it is made official later today.

Source Jeep



