Jeep Avenger e-Hybrid now available in the UK

Jeep has announced that its new limited edition Jeep Avenger e-Hybrid SUV is launching in the UK the car will be available to order in the UK from December and the first deliveries will start in Q2 of 2024.

Eric Laforge, Head of Jeep Brand in Europe, said: “Jeep’s history of versatile vehicles embodies the freedom of choice for customers, reflecting the brand’s commitment to diversity in its expanded vehicle lineup. The new Avenger e-Hybrid represents another step towards electrification as an eco-friendly vehicle, intentionally crafted and promoted as an inclusive choice for a wide spectrum of customers, who are still looking for capability, style, state-of-the-art technology and comfort in a compact dimension.”

Jeep is continuously moving towards a new concept of mobility, able to further enhance capability, comfort, fuel efficiency, safety, respect for the environment and adventure. The electrification plan started in Europe at the end of 2020 and was progressed with the launch of the 4xe Plug-In Hybrid technology on the Compass, Renegade and more recently on the new Grand Cherokee.

You can find out more information about the new Jeep Avenger e-Hybrid over at the Jeep website at the link below, the car will be available in a range of trim models including the limited edition Avenger Altitude Plus.

Source Jeep



