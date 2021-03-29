Jeep 4xe charging network coming to trailheads this spring

Jeep wants buyers of its new Wrangler 4xe plug-in hybrid electric vehicles to enjoy some of the most iconic off-road trails in the country using electricity. To make that happen, it’s establishing the Jeep 4xe Charging Network in cooperation with Electrify America. All the charging stations will be Level 2 charging stations able to recharge the Wrangler 4xe 17 kilowatt-hour battery pack in about two hours.

The first three charging stations will be installed in the spring at iconic trails in Moab, Utah, the Rubicon Trail, and Big Bear. Jeep 4xe owners will get free charging at the stations via a custom app and can earn rewards for charging their electric vehicles. Jeep plans to install more charging stations throughout 2021, with additional locations announced in the future.

The Wrangler 4xe has a 21-mile all-electric driving range and delivers 49 MPGe. Its powertrain delivers up to 375 horsepower and 470 pound-torque. Pricing starts at $47,995 for the Sahara 4xe or $51,695 for the Rubicon 4xe, plus delivery charge. The vehicles are eligible for the $7500 federal tax credit.

