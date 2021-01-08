Japanese Samurai letter opener hits Kickstarter

Nikken Cutlery based in Japan has created a unique samurai letter opener which is now available via Kickstarter and has already blasted past its required pledge goal thanks to over 890 backers with still 20 days remaining. The Japanese Samurai letter opener comes complete with a traditional katana stand. “Bring a little bit of Japan into your life with the Japanese Samurai Letter Opener and help revive the lost usage of letter opener!”

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $49 or £36 (depending on current exchange rates). If the Japanese Samurai campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around May 2021. To learn more about the Japanese Samurai Japanese Samurai letter opener project checkout the promotional video below.

“The traditional letter opener has in recent times fallen by the wayside, with the vast majority of users being collectors. However with the world becoming more connected technologically, more and more people are looking to older forms of communication to give it the more personal touch.”

“Here in Japan however, letter openers are still commonly used. Opening a letter by hand can rip the envelope and if its a letter from a loved one or something important, ripping the envelope can make keeping the letter or card in perfect condition harder. “

“With one sweep of the letter opener you can safely open up your envelopes while keeping the integrity of the envelope intact, meaning you can keep your precious letters and cards for years to come! “

